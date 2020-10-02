Lana M. Daczyk
Menasha - Lana fought a tough fight but lost her battle with Covid-19 on September 30, 2020. Lana was born on October 2, 1948 to Ralph and Irene (Sokel) Montonati. On January 15, 1966 she married Dennis Daczyk. They shared 54 years together. Lana stayed home and raised Stacy and Todd. She could be found on every field trip they ever went on. Mom loved to travel. We went to Florida several times. We took family trips to Mexico and she enjoyed girls trips with Stacy. Mom loved to go "up north" to the cottage in Conover. She was happiest being with her kids and grandson. Mom was a giver. Always thinking of others before herself. After she raised her children, she went to work at Kohl's. She retired from there after 30 years.
Lana is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dennis; daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Zeuske; son, Todd Daczyk; and much loved grandson, Adam Zeuske. She is further survived by her sister, Linda Montonati; special sister-in-law, Diane (Peachy) Zimmer; sister-in-law, Carol (Mike) Weinandt; sister-in-law, Joyce (Dave Kottke); brother-in-law, Rich (Mary) Daczyk; many nieces and nephews and special aunt Joyce Kolasinski.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Irene Montonati; in-laws, Ambrose and Dorothy Daczyk; grandparents, Joe an Marie Sokel and Aldo and Ester Montonati; along with many aunts and uncles.
Over the last 20+ years, Lana struggled from several medical issues. Her biggest hurdle was the rheumatoid arthritis. She also suffered from congestive heart failure, AFib, thyroid issues, and neuropathy in her feet that led to sharkos disease. She struggled with many stomach issues. Needless to say, Mom suffered for years as she continued to make everyone else a priority.
It was Mom's request, there will be no funeral. Due to Covid, we will have a private celebration of her life at a later date. We would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Theda Clark that took care of Mom. Especially Dr. Sutira Scheef who stayed with mom and made sure she went peacefully and wasn't alone since we couldn't be with her. In lieu of flowers, the family plans to establish a fund to the Arthritis Foundation
Mom, our hearts are breaking but we know you are with Grandma and Grandpa now and you are pain free. Please spread your wings and look after us. We will miss you every day.
Stacy and Todd
The hardest part of losing someone isn't having to say goodbye. It's learning to live without them. Always trying to fill the void and emptiness that is left inside your heart when they go.