On Badger Avenue, in Appleton, Wisconsin, an adventurous, free spirited, and fiercely independent girl was born; Elaine Giese. You may have known her as Lane Giese or Lane Dietrick.



As a young girl, Elaine roamed the town and railroad tracks freely with her dog, and guardian, Skippy. On more than one occasion, she was intrigued by the visiting circus performers in their glittering but tattered clothing and urged them to take her with them, to which they always refused. One day, feeling a bit hungry and inspired by hobos, she too lit a small fire in a potato field to cook herself a potato. Her father was a local firefighter and much to his chagrin, his unit was called to put out a potato field fire, started by his curious daughter. After one particularly wet and muddy adventure, she realized that upon her return home her mother would soon be chasing her down Badger Avenue trying to catch her (which mother never did). To solve her dilemma she knocked on a neighbor's door to use their bathroom. Once inside she took a bath and washed her clothes, she was clean but dripping wet. She thanked her host who looked astonished at her nerve. Well, her mother did figure it out and promptly went to clean the neighbor's bathroom with mop and bucket in hand. Elaine enjoyed vacation time at Fred Boldt's dairy farm where her country cousins tried on their town cousin. Yet, she never let them get the best of her, whether it was facing the bull, gathering eggs from angry hens, or getting locked in the outhouse for hours on end. Resolute, she just read the Sears catalog and waited for someone to figure out that she was missing for supper and release her.



Born with wanderlust, Elaine couldn't wait for independence and became an emancipated minor to work the cruise ships of the Great Lakes. She made herself a hand at waiting tables and performing for the passengers. Then she went on to New York where she worked in a couture boutique, modeling the latest fashions for customers. Craving more adventure, she died her hair blonde, dubbed herself Lane, and went on to Mexico City. She found work in films, sometimes riding side-saddle. After enrolling at Mexico City College, she soon met and married her husband, Dave. Eventually they moved to California, where they raised two children, Michael and Keely. After years of traveling by bus, she finally got a butter-colored VW bug which she relished as she could drive her kids all over Los Angeles to frequent its museums, landmarks, and beaches. Even though that VW leaked carbon monoxide into the cab, giving its passengers "headaches," she nauseously forged on without a map. After one long, lost detour and urging to look at a map, she replied, "Where's your sense of adventure?" and stuck to her own compass.



Lane went on to earn her BA and Teaching Certificate in the Arts. She returned to Appleton, to be near her parents, and took a job teaching art to K-12 students in the Freedom, WI, school district. She was very dedicated, worked long hours and events, and lead her union. When she retired she was replaced by three teachers. She cherished her condominium in the close-knit Meadow Wood estates. Her friend and neighbor Pete kept an eye on her, shared his catch of the day, and was helpful when she needed it. A life-long fan of travel, she took art courses around the world, visited Michael and his family, Maricela and Heather, in Southern California where she could enjoy the ocean, and visited Keely and Dave in Northern California where she loved how the ground where they run cattle looks like "heaven on earth." Lane enjoyed Boldt family reunions, and visiting her brother, Don, and his family, in Michigan. She loved living in Wisconsin, relishing all four seasons, cross-country skiing and taking long walks around Lake Winnebago. Lane was passionate about Lawrence University performances and the Trout Museum.



Fortunately, Lane was able to remain independent until the last two years when she went to reside at Valley VNA in Neenah. She loved her bachelorette pad and had fun with the staff, entertaining them with her witty character and unsolicited fashion tips. There she enjoyed a delightful 90th birthday with decadent chocolate treats and a fancy cheese platter for staff and residents to partake in. She thought it was funny to watch some take their first bite of a new kind of cheese. Her dear friends Christy and Lili provided Lane with good company and prepared her for paradise before her heart wore out. Lane was ready to go and was much comforted by Teddy (110-years old and also her mother's Teddy) who was always around to "watch" her, keep her company, and accompany her to her requested final resting place, Davy Jones' Locker.



Indeed, Lane will be missed by many as she touched many lives through family, friendship, teaching and traveling. She was a role model as a terrific mom, a dedicated teacher, and an independent and free-spirited individual. Per her wishes, she did not want any services or donations. If you wish to share a memory of her you may do so by sending one to POB 189, Dorris CA, 96023.









