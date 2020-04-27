|
Lanette M. (Shulz) Losselyong
Lanette M. (Shulz) Losselyong gained her angel wings on April 21, 2020, at the age of 58, when she passed away unexpectedly at her dream retirement home in Hot Springs Village, AR. She was born to Donald and Carolann Schulz on May 12, 1961, in West Allis, WI.
She is survived by her loving husband Randy Losselyong; stepdaughter Amy Losselyong; mother and stepdad Carolann and Paul Maciona; brother Dane (Cindy) Schulz; aunt Christine; in-laws Gene and Kathy Losselyong; loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Donald Schulz and uncle Russ.
Lanette attended Hamilton High School in West Allis and graduated in 1979. She attended Mount Mary College in Milwaukee and received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting, after which she began her career in finance. She was proud of making Regional Director of audit reaching this goal at a young age with Adelphia Communications, where she traveled numerous miles.
After a long career in the financial industry, she completed her last ten years with JanSport/VF Corporation as manager-business practices compliance in Appleton, WI.
On November 12, 2013, Lanette married the love of her life Randy Losselyong. They were married on her favorite island of Kauai on the beach at sunset. She enjoyed visiting the islands of Hawaii, cooking, camping, dancing and spending time with Randy, Amy, family and friends.
Lanette was a very vibrant, loving, selfless, and devoted wife and stepmother. She will be deeply missed by Randy, Amy, family and friends. "Your life will not go unnoticed because I will notice it. Your life will not go unwitnessed because I will witness it."
In lieu of service, a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Guests may register www.caruth-hale.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020