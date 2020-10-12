Lanora HartfielFremont - Lanora M. Hartfiel, age 98, of Fremont, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home in Fremont. She was born on September 7, 1922 in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of the late William and Lydia(Prill)Zehren. Lanora worked as a waitress, and then worked at Hortonville Chair Factory and Zwicker Knitting Mill before she stayed home to raise her children. Lanora met Elmer Hartfiel, from Fremont, and he enlisted in the service and was stationed in the service in Texas. Lanora traveled to Texas to marry Elmer on August 19, 1944. She and Elmer lived by Larsen and then later moved to Fremont in 1960, where Lanora was still living today. Elmer preceded her in death on June 19, 1990. She was a member of the Homemaker Club in Fremont and enjoyed going to the meetings to socialize. Lanora always enjoyed making angel food birthday cakes for anyone celebrating a birthday.She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Fremont, where she was a former member of the Altar Guild and also spent many years helping to assemble the Sunday bulletins.Lanora is survived by her daughter, Darlene (Robert) Schmidt; Weyauwega, her son, Darrell (Sandra) Hartfiel, Fremont; two Grandsons, Chad Hartfiel, Weyauwega and Timothy Hartfiel, Fremont; a brother, Harland (Lorraine) Zehren, Bonduel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 107 Tustin Rd., Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Fremont. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, at the church from 1:00 pm until the time of service. A memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fremont.