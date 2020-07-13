LaNore Marie ZiolkowskiLaNore Marie Ziolkowski, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in the arms of her four children.She was born on June 11, 1933 in Junction City, Wisconsin, daughter of George and Clara (Wayerski) Stertz. She attended P. J. Jacobs High School, Stevens Point and graduated from Wisconsin State College, Stevens Point where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Intermediate - Upper Elementary Education and a minor in Mathematics.LaNore married the late Thomas Joseph Ziolkowski on August 16, 1958 in Junction City, Wisconsin. They resided in Wausau, WI where she was employed as an elementary teacher. In 1961, they moved to Neenah, WI and raised a close and loving family. In 2018, LaNore moved to Mukwonago, WI.LaNore was a member of St. James Catholic Parish in Mukwonago, St. Peter Catholic Church in Oshkosh and St. Gabriel Parish in Neenah, WI. LaNore had a spiritual mother in Mary, the Mother of God, and emulated her selflessness, courage, and faith. Through her friendship with Mary, she loved Jesus more deeply.LaNore's greatest joy was providing a loving home for her family. Our most gentle, sweet mother was a wonderful teacher of patience and prayer, showing each of us how to be gifts to God. In her spare time, LaNore enjoyed creating photo and memorabilia journals of the history of her life and family, baking cookies, and spoiling her grandchildren.LaNore is survived by her children: Thomas (Amy) Ziolkowski, Whitefish Bay; Mary (Rod) Holler, Prairie du Sac; Susan Ziolkowski (Tom Altepeter), Green Bay; Jennifer (Brian) Schiltz, Mukwonago; her grandchildren: Ashley, Thomas (Jordan Caldwell) and Sarah Ziolkowski, Zachariah, Joshua, and Faith Holler, Jordan, Paige (Mark Couch) and Trevor Stiede, and Derek and Jessica Schiltz. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Arlyn Stertz and Marjorie McManus, brother-in-law Edward Ziolkowski, and many nieces and nephews.Preceding LaNore in death were her husband, parents, and her three big brothers LeRoy (Jeanette) Stertz, George Norman (Jeanette) Stertz, and DeLoyd Stertz.Because of restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a close family funeral service will be held on July 23, 2020 at St. James Catholic Parish in Mukwonago with Father Loyola officiating. LaNore will be buried at Buena Vista Cemetery in Almond with her beloved Tom.In lieu of flowers, a memorial in LaNore's name has been established for religious education programs.SCHMIDT & BARTELTFuneral and Cremation Services930 Main Street (Hwy. ES) Mukwonago262-363-7126