Laroy R. Gilbertson
1932 - 2020
Laroy R. Gilbertson

Neenah - Laroy Raymond Gilbertson, 87, died Sunday July 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center, Oshkosh. He was born in Menasha on October 15, 1932, son of the late Raymond and Ethel (Pagel) Gilbertson. Laroy married Darleen Sommer on December 23, 1955.

Laroy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Laroy returned to his job at the American Can/James River Pare Mill. He later worked at Printed Systems and retired from Menasha Corp. Laroy enjoyed working with his hands, he was a talented woodworker, he built the family cottage in Suring. He also enjoyed music, especially playing the accordion. Laroy enjoyed dancing, hunting, and fishing. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family.

Laroy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Darleen; their four children: Bryan (Lynn) Gilbertson, Laurie (David) Fashingbauer, Debora (Rick) Burt, and David (Melissa) Gilbertson; six grandchildren: Derek, Andrea, Kyle (Amber) Gilbertson, Melissa, Tanya and Kevin Burt; and one great-grandson, Skyler Gilbertson. He was further preceded in death by a brother, Larry.

Visitation for Laroy will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah, beginning at 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday afternoon at MARTIN LUTHER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 436 S. Lake St; Neenah from 12:00 (noon) until the 1:00 PM funeral service, with Rev. Jason Oakland officiating. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery, Neenah, with full military honors.

At Westgor Funeral Home your safety is still our concern. Please respectfully maintain physical distancing when entering our facilities. Masks are provided for those that need one. Try to limit any physical contact with families. We appreciate your understanding during this time.

Laroy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Mercy Medical Center, and all of his caregivers at Bethel Home, for all of their care and compassion.

"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine".

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave; 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Westgor Funeral Home
JUL
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
MARTIN LUTHER LUTHERAN CHURCH
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
MARTIN LUTHER LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Laroy was a wonderful man. His face would light up . Like on Father’s Day!! I sure will miss helping him out and visiting with you all. Also singing You are my Sunshine. Everyone has my sympathy and prayers.
Sherry Hitz-Fischer
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rest In Peace sir
Dennis & Christina Kostial
Mother
July 21, 2020
Darleen and family: Our condolences on the passing of Laroy/ your dad. May God bless you and your families in this time of sorrow.
Kathy and Gary Reader
July 21, 2020
Dad's last buck. He never thought he would hunt again due to his stroke. I've never seen him so happy as that moment. <br />I'm proud that I was there and witnessed it. It is one of my fondest memories. I love you Dad and always will.
Dad, I love you and miss you so very much. But I know you are with Jesus and I couldn't want anything more for you.
I will see you again someday. Until then, you will forever be in my heart.
David Gilbertson
Son
July 21, 2020
Thanks for being an awesome Father in Law. You will be dearly missed.
Melissa Gilbertson
Daughter
