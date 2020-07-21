Laroy R. Gilbertson
Neenah - Laroy Raymond Gilbertson, 87, died Sunday July 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center, Oshkosh. He was born in Menasha on October 15, 1932, son of the late Raymond and Ethel (Pagel) Gilbertson. Laroy married Darleen Sommer on December 23, 1955.
Laroy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Laroy returned to his job at the American Can/James River Pare Mill. He later worked at Printed Systems and retired from Menasha Corp. Laroy enjoyed working with his hands, he was a talented woodworker, he built the family cottage in Suring. He also enjoyed music, especially playing the accordion. Laroy enjoyed dancing, hunting, and fishing. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family.
Laroy is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Darleen; their four children: Bryan (Lynn) Gilbertson, Laurie (David) Fashingbauer, Debora (Rick) Burt, and David (Melissa) Gilbertson; six grandchildren: Derek, Andrea, Kyle (Amber) Gilbertson, Melissa, Tanya and Kevin Burt; and one great-grandson, Skyler Gilbertson. He was further preceded in death by a brother, Larry.
Visitation for Laroy will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Westgor Funeral Home, Neenah, beginning at 4:00 until 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Friday afternoon at MARTIN LUTHER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 436 S. Lake St; Neenah from 12:00 (noon) until the 1:00 PM funeral service, with Rev. Jason Oakland officiating. Burial will be at Oakhill Cemetery, Neenah, with full military honors.
Laroy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the caring staff at Mercy Medical Center, and all of his caregivers at Bethel Home, for all of their care and compassion.
"You are my sunshine, my only sunshine".
