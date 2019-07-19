|
Larry A. Fredrick
Neenah - Larry A. Fredrick, age 71, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born on August 31, 1947 to the late Clarence and Marion Fredrick in Marshfield, WI. Larry married Carol Pape and they were blessed with over 51 years of marriage. He was the manager at the Holiday Station in Neenah for many years before starting his own business, Larry's Home Improvements. It was also during this time he joined the Town of Menasha Fire Department and was a proud member for over 30 years. Larry also stayed active in the Town of Menasha Lion's Club and later known as the Fox Valley Lioness Club and was the president of both. He was an avid hunter who loved deer hunting and especially deer camp at the cabin. Larry was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Fredrick; children, Debbie (Fredrick) Slagle, Matthew Fredrick and their spouses; grandchildren: Tina (Slagle) Tegen, Katie (Slagle) Korstad, and Jacob Slagle; 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 5 brothers, other relatives, and friends.
The Memorial Service for Larry will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Riverview Ev. Lutheran Church, 136 W. Seymour Street, Appleton. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 pm until the hour of the service. A meal will follow at the Fox Crossing Community Center, 1000 Valley Road, Menasha. In lieu of flowers, donations to Riverside Lutheran Church are appreciated.
