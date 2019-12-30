|
Larry A. Stelse
Shawano -
Larry Allan Stelse, age 74, of Shawano, passed away at his residence on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Larry was born on December 10, 1945 to Merlin and Vivian (Jorgenson) Stelse in Anaheim, CA. Larry attended Arrowhead High School, where he was the star player on the football team. Following high school, he started driving truck, which he did for 45 years until his retirement. Larry loved riding motorcycle, which he rode around the entire country. He enjoyed spending time at Shawano Lake relaxing, walking and socializing and also hunting. Larry was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest! "He was a rebel and one of the most fun people to be around!"
Larry is survived by his significant other, Lana Hintz; his dog "Boo"; his mother, Vivian Stelse; his children, Michael (Heather) Schopals, Michelle (Dano) Freeman, Aimee (Tipper) Dunbar, Greg (Leah) Stelse, Tony Stelse, Craig (Jody) Montour and Derek (Kim) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Ryan Schopals, Joshua Freeman, Ashley Freeman (Troy), Zac (Kelly) Dunbar, Colton (Kristine) Dunbar, Morgan Dunbar, Dustin Stelse, Hazel Johnson, Vivian Stelse, Lexus Stelse; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Kristine (Pat) Schuester and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Merlin Stelse; siblings, Jimmy Stelse, Lana Stelse and Karin Stelse.
The memorial service for Larry will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Greg Watling officiating. Visitation will take place from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will take place at Greg's Speed Shop (E4259 East Gate Dr.) in Waupaca starting at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019