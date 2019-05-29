Larry Easton



Neenah - Larry Easton, age 84, of Neenah, passed away with his family by his side on May 26, 2019, eight days short of his 85th birthday. Larry was born in Casey, Illinois on June 3, 1934 the son of Doris Easton. He graduated from Casey High School in 1952 and then from the Wisconsin State College at Oshkosh in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree, authorizing him to teach mathematics. Larry was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Salzsieder on November 20, 1954. He taught for two years at the Mosinee High School from 1958 until 1960 and then was a mathematics teacher at Neenah High School for 28 years retiring in 1989.



Larry was a past president of the Neenah Historical Society and was instrumental in the preservation and restoration of the Octagon House here in Neenah. He was a member of the Soo Line Historical and Technical Society and Editor Emeritus of the Soo magazine. Larry was a prolific writer and with his lifelong love of all things railroading, he authored several articles for assorted publications. He authored many books on railroads including railroads in his hometown of Casey, Illinois and many throughout Wisconsin. His hobbies were photography and model railroading, building a model railroad display in his basement. Larry co-founded the Neenah Model Railroad Club with his good friend, Stanley Bye.



Larry is survived by his children: Brian (Gloria) Easton, Diane (Jeffrey) Schraufnagel and Russell (Tammy) Easton; his grandchildren: Jason (Quinn) Easton, Bridget (Sean) McGinnis, Jesse (Veronica) Schraufnagel, Paul (Melissa) Schraufnagel, Kyle Rietveld, Britney Rietveld (special friend Brian), Christopher Easton (special friend Erin) and Allison Easton; great grandchildren: Kaili and Brice Easton, Katharine and Madeline McGinnis, Leah, Emily, Jocelyn, David and Veronica Schraufnagel; a brother-in-law, Thomas Salzsieder, sisters-in-law, Geri Hansen and Jeanette Salzsieder, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Larry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret who passed away in October of 2014. Larry missed his dear Marge every day. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn Rietveld, a son, Robert Easton and an infant granddaughter, Robyn Lynn Rietveld.



Larry will be missed by his "son" Emory, the group at the archives, the Blew group, Jack Speech, Paul Morton and many more.



Gathering of family and friends and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Larry will be buried next to his wife at St. Margaret Cemetery. Larry's family would like to thank Dr. Kurt Bloomhuff and ThedaCare for all of the care given to him. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com











