Larry Gonnering
Waupaca - Of Waupaca, formerly of Appleton, age 79, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at home. He was born in the Town of Freedom on January 13, 1940 to the late Lawrence and Alice (Van Thiel) Gonnering. On May 6, 1961 he married the love of his life, Therese Griesbach. Larry was very proud to have served in the United States Army. Since day one, Larry was a true gentleman - gentle and kind. Therese has always said, "they don't make them like Larry anymore." They were inseparable - never without each other. He treated her like a queen. Larry was the best man. A man of strong faith. He was genuine and selfless. He made a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was a family man through and through. His unconditional love and patience made him the best role-model to all. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca. Larry was a truck driver for many years and retired from USF Holland.
He will be sadly missed by his wife: Therese; daughters: Connie (Jerry) Gietman; Sandy (Dale) Earley; Jodi (Brian) Schwaegler; grandchildren: Drew (Stephanie), Brittany ( Brady), Tylor (Nicole), Courtney (Taylor), Brock, Alison, Ashley (Lance) and Matthew; 11 great grandchildren; siblings: Mary (Rollie) Hermes, Jerome (Jan) Gonnering, Ed (Judy) Gonnering, Fran (Betty) Gonnering, Betty (Jon) Pengelly, sister-in-law: Judy Gonnering, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff, great grandson, Noah Gietman, brothers, Joe and Ves and son-in-law, O.J. Bunno.
The Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, with Father Xavier Santiago officiating. Friends and family may gather on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillips and Daisy, the Oncology Nurses, ThedaCare Hospice Nurses, Dr. Spencer, as well as, Lauri with St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church for all their wonderful care of Larry. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019