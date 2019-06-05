Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Gonnering
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Gonnering


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Gonnering

Waupaca - Of Waupaca, formerly of Appleton, age 79, passed away on Friday May 31, 2019 at home. He was born in the Town of Freedom on January 13, 1940 to the late Lawrence and Alice (Van Thiel) Gonnering. On May 6, 1961 he married the love of his life, Therese Griesbach. Larry was very proud to have served in the United States Army. Since day one, Larry was a true gentleman - gentle and kind. Therese has always said, "they don't make them like Larry anymore." They were inseparable - never without each other. He treated her like a queen. Larry was the best man. A man of strong faith. He was genuine and selfless. He made a lasting impression on anyone he met. He was a family man through and through. His unconditional love and patience made him the best role-model to all. He was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca. Larry was a truck driver for many years and retired from USF Holland.

He will be sadly missed by his wife: Therese; daughters: Connie (Jerry) Gietman; Sandy (Dale) Earley; Jodi (Brian) Schwaegler; grandchildren: Drew (Stephanie), Brittany ( Brady), Tylor (Nicole), Courtney (Taylor), Brock, Alison, Ashley (Lance) and Matthew; 11 great grandchildren; siblings: Mary (Rollie) Hermes, Jerome (Jan) Gonnering, Ed (Judy) Gonnering, Fran (Betty) Gonnering, Betty (Jon) Pengelly, sister-in-law: Judy Gonnering, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff, great grandson, Noah Gietman, brothers, Joe and Ves and son-in-law, O.J. Bunno.

The Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, with Father Xavier Santiago officiating. Friends and family may gather on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. The family would like to thank Dr. Phillips and Daisy, the Oncology Nurses, ThedaCare Hospice Nurses, Dr. Spencer, as well as, Lauri with St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church for all their wonderful care of Larry. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent