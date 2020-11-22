1/1
Larry J. Braatz
1949 - 2020
Larry J. Braatz

Marion - Larry J. Braatz, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Pines Post Acute and Memory Care in Clintonville. He was born June 28, 1949 in Clintonville, son of the late Walter and Alice (Bazille) Braatz.

Larry served his Country in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He married Judy Schwartz on December 26, 1970. Larry retired after 37 ½ years from the Neenah Foundry where he worked as an Inspector.

Larry loved to play sheephead and cribbage. He loved fast cars, finding unusual barns, renting the cottage up north and car shows in Iola and Peirce Park. He loved deer hunting and sharing Vietnam memories with Kirkland. Larry attended as many G&L Auctions as possible. He tormented Stacy with his pink and green paisley pants every time she was around. He would tell Kelly "Look Tiger Woods is playing across the pond," and Kelly would then look for him. Larry's enjoyment was spending time with his 3 grandchildren. He was so proud of his daughter Jennifer who was an advocate for the handicapped of Wisconsin.

Larry was survived by the love of his life, Judy; daughter-in-law Stacy Braatz, son-in-law Robert Kuhr, and grandchildren Desiree (Logan), Kayla (Tyler), and Kirland (Sam); brothers and sisters Gerry and Linda Kuehl, Deb Schwartz, Beverly (Bob) Fisher, Bob (Jeanne) Braatz, Karen Braatz, Norman (Kathryn) Braatz, and many more.

He was preceded in death by his son Kelly, daughter Jennifer, parents Walter and Alice Braatz, brother Tom Braatz, sister-in-law Sandy (Junio), mother-in-law Betty (Lester) Schwartz.

The family would like to thank the Pines Post Acute and Memory Care and granddaughter Kayla for taking such great care of Larry.

A graveside service is planned for June 2021 with Military Honors at Roseland Cemetery in Marion, WI. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in his name.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home

5 entries
November 21, 2020
RIP Larry, from the Kunst family
Annette Lassa
Family
November 20, 2020
R.I.P. Larry, you will be missed
Gerald Kuehl
Family
November 20, 2020
Love and miss you Dad.. Give my husband your son hugs and kisses from me and tell him I Love and miss him so much... We will take good care of Mom for you...
Stacy Braatz
Family
November 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dennis and barb
Family
November 20, 2020
Love and miss you grandpa. Say hi to dad and aunt Jennifer ❤❤
Kayla Braatz
Grandchild
