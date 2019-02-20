|
|
Larry Krueger
Crandon - Larry Lee Krueger age 73 was called to Heaven in the comfort of his home on February 16th, 2019. A gentle heart quit beating. Born to Lester and Mary (Sexton) Krueger on May 8, 1945. Larry graduated for Xavier High school in 1963, and attended several technical programs throughout his career. Larry married Sharon (VanAsten) February 26, 1972. Together they raised their daughter Sari and were preparing to celebrate their 47th anniversary.
Larry served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964-1968 in Research and Development. These experiences led to his career with Appleton Coated as an electrician for 11 years and then transferred to the Combined Locks mill as an Electrical Supervisor from which he retired in 2002. Shortly after his retirement he welcomed his daughter Sari and her two children to their home. This was one of the true blessings of his life. Larry later sold their home to Sari and moved to Saint John Lake near Crandon. Larry spent many enjoyable hours on his pontoon boat with Sharon, friends and family. Their cabin and eventually home Up North held many wonderful memories. From hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling, cocktail cruises, camp fires and general good times with family and friends. Larry was known for his kind, compassionate and generous Spirit. Truly touching the lives of all who knew him. He loved his grandchildren and valued all the time he was able to spend with them, they were the light of his life and he is forever proud of them.
Larry enjoyed his Sunday morning golf group, Wednesday evening Good Fellow league, Wednesday night Industrial bowling league, as well as the many couples bowling and golf leagues through the years. He hosted many parties for NCAA, Super Bowl and holidays. He enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball, all enhanced when combined with a party.
A special thanks to the people who performed CPR and EMT's in 1981 that gave him an extra 38 years of life. Thank you to the Ascension Hospice team, the Crandon Police Officer that assisted on the night of the ice storm and Roger Walenkowski for keeping the driveway open as well as helping Sharon with Larry.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Lester, mother Mary, brother Jeffery. Larry is survived by his wife Sharon, daughter Sari and Significant Other Joshua Dutton, Grandchildren Aidan and Charli Young, Sisters, Audrey Bazile and Barbra Shoemaker, several cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be held on February 23, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Darboy Club, N9695 Rd N, Appleton, WI 54915.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 20, 2019