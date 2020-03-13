|
Larry L. Kieliszewski
Neenah - Larry L. Kieliszewski, age 76, of Neenah, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Larry was born on June 18, 1943 in Neenah, son of the late Luke and Tillie (Kawleski) Kieliszewski. Larry was one of the first workers for Lakeside Packaging, formerly Work Adjustment Center, in Neenah. Larry was Elvis's biggest fan. He also enjoyed movies, trips, fishing, and his hero Spider-Man.
He is survived by a sister, Joyce Stroik, nieces and nephews, Jeff (Sue) Stroik, Dan Stroik, Brian Stroik, Sara (Ralph) Chojnacki and Jill (Todd) Pierret; great nieces and nephews, Abby (Scott) Kurz, Brian Jr. (Jodi) Stroik, Courtney and Luke Chojnacki, and Kaitlyn and Sydney Pierret, many other relatives and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his siblings, Lorie and Butch Kieliszewski, and Cliff (Sharon) Kieliszewski; a step-father, Ferd Willing; a brother-in-law Clarence Stroik; and a niece, Karla Kieliszewski.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah with Fr. Larry Seidl officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
The family is forever grateful for the care and compassion Larry received with Clarity Care (Van Dyke Street) and the support of Oshkosh Family Inc.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020