Larry M. Fenlon
Appleton - Larry M. Fenlon, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on July 6, 1947 in Green Bay.
Larry was a talented guitar player and singer, playing in a rock band called The Secrets in the 1960s. He then bravely served his country as a soldier in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Larry was a hard worker and a dedicated father who noticed beauty in everyday things and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, like spending time with his four grandchildren. Larry had a kind heart, strong faith in God and unparalleled resilience. He extended generosity and support to everyone he knew and loved.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Jenny (Todd) Rodal, and Jodi (Peter) Rebuffoni; four grandchildren, Rylan, Reese, Enzo and Maceo; three sisters, Marlene Clark, Patricia (Larry) Kujava, Kathleen (Larry) Burklund, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends, including his lifelong friend, Bob Piton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine; father, Ken; brother, Ken Jr.; and sister, Janet.
Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 16. A Memorial Service and full Military Honors will be at held 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Donations can be made to the Animal Humane Society in Larry's memory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at ThedaCare Hospital, Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 13, 2019