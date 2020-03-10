|
Larry M. Wynboom
Hortonville - Larry Wynboom, passed unexpectedly, but very peacefully into the arms of the angels on March 7, 2020. Larry was born March 13, 1960 to the late Kenneth and Carol (Hoier) Wynboom -he was the middle of three sons. Larry was a 1978 graduate of Hortonville High School and a lifelong member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish. Growing up, he did his best to "raze hell" and lived to ride his Harley. It was in 1982 that injuries from a motorcycle accident confined him to a wheelchair. Although he was physically confined - his quick wit and sense of humor knew no limits. In 1981 he was recognized for riding the "Most Miles" and in 1983 was made an Honorary Lifetime Member of the "Righteous Rider Motorcycle Club". Prior to his accident Larry was employed with Wisconsin Feed Mill Builders and Miller Electric. In more recent years, Larry was employed at Valley Packaging, and had been recognized many times for his Outstanding Effort and Commitment to Employment.
Larry is survived by his Brothers, Kenneth (Boom) Jr. (special friend Nancy Ferg), Hortonville and Thomas (Jodie) Wynboom, Hortonville. Nieces and nephews: Amanda, Steve, Cheyenne (special friend Drew Bessette), Andrew, and Breeanne Wynboom, great-nephew Elijah and great-niece Amikah. Uncles and Aunts: Marty (Diane) Wynboom, Rose Ann Wynboom, Sherry Wynboom, Ronald (Gerri) Hoier, and Ruth Young, a lifelong friend Jim Pelegrin and many other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by Uncles and Aunts: Simon, Richard and James Wynboom, Edwin, Eugene, Robert (Jeannie), Gerald (Rose), Raymond Jr., Leo (Nancy) Hoier, and Eldren Young and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Larry will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 109 N. Oak Street, Hortonville. Visitation will start at 8:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Kennedy Gaspar officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to extend a HUGE thanks the staff of Fox Hollow - Innovative Services, and ALL his caregivers throughout the years, for their friendship and loving care of Larry.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020