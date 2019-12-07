Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry (William Larry) Morris Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry (William Larry) Morris Sr. Obituary
Larry (William Larry) Morris, Sr.

Menasha - Larry (William Larry) Morris Sr., age 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, after a courageous four year battle with cancer. He was born in Neenah on March 15, 1942 to the late Norman and Marie (Rosenthal) Morris. Larry married Charmaine Melchior on December 23, 1961 at Holy Cross Parish in Kaukauna. He worked at Rich's Products. Larry loved camping and people watching. Often, he and Charmaine would go for drives, usually with no particular destination in mind. Larry also enjoyed going to the casino and gambling - and seemed to have been born with a lucky horseshoe in hand.

Larry is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Charmaine; children: Michael Morris, DePere; Michelle (Stephen) Lauer, Appleton; Janel (Randy) Reason, Peoria, IL; and William Morris Jr., Appleton; grandchildren: Shonna (Josh) Blankenberg, Brooke (John) Johnson, Gail Morris, and Matthew Morris; Joseph (Ashley) Lauer and Angela (Al) Gardebrecht; Lindsey (Kip) Clark and Samantha Reason; and great grandchildren: Lilith, Paige, and Stella; Adelyn, Cole, Beau, and Brylee due in January; Alyana, Jayden, Teague, and Alijah. He is further survived by siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and in-laws.

A private family service was held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent