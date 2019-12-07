|
Larry (William Larry) Morris, Sr.
Menasha - Larry (William Larry) Morris Sr., age 77, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, after a courageous four year battle with cancer. He was born in Neenah on March 15, 1942 to the late Norman and Marie (Rosenthal) Morris. Larry married Charmaine Melchior on December 23, 1961 at Holy Cross Parish in Kaukauna. He worked at Rich's Products. Larry loved camping and people watching. Often, he and Charmaine would go for drives, usually with no particular destination in mind. Larry also enjoyed going to the casino and gambling - and seemed to have been born with a lucky horseshoe in hand.
Larry is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Charmaine; children: Michael Morris, DePere; Michelle (Stephen) Lauer, Appleton; Janel (Randy) Reason, Peoria, IL; and William Morris Jr., Appleton; grandchildren: Shonna (Josh) Blankenberg, Brooke (John) Johnson, Gail Morris, and Matthew Morris; Joseph (Ashley) Lauer and Angela (Al) Gardebrecht; Lindsey (Kip) Clark and Samantha Reason; and great grandchildren: Lilith, Paige, and Stella; Adelyn, Cole, Beau, and Brylee due in January; Alyana, Jayden, Teague, and Alijah. He is further survived by siblings, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, and in-laws.
A private family service was held. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
