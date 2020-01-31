|
Larry S. Rath
Stevensville - Larry S. Rath My brother Larry passed away the evening of January 26th, 2020. He has joined our dad and mom, Wilbur and LaRue Rath, in heaven where Jesus has made a place for him. Larry was born in Denison, Iowa on August 30, 1947, where he lived on a farm in Arion, Iowa. In 1956 Wilbur, LaRue, Larry, Debbie and their dog Rex moved to Rock Road in Shiocton, WI. There he was raised and attended Shiocton schools, graduating in 1966. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, serving from 1966-1969. He received a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, with an Honorable Discharge.
Larry is survived by his sister, Debbie and brother-in-law, Glen Marten; nephew, Joe (Heather) Marten and their children, Paige and Ty; and niece, Kayla Marten and her children, Alexandria, Alyssa, and Cody. He is also survived by his aunts, Aldora Rochteschel of Appleton and Lorraine Schmidt of New Port Beach, CA; and cousins.
The funeral for Larry will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, STEPHENSVILLE (W7870 Mason Street, Hortonville) on Monday, February 3, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joel Lillo officiating. Military honors will follow. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
No more pain, Larry, rest in peace with mom and dad. Till we meet again. Love you, Debbie.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020