Laura Fahrbach
Shiocton - Laura M. (Gilbertson) Fahrbach, age 52, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019, in an automobile accident. She was born on June 11, 1967, in Neenah, daughter of the late Lawrence and Barbara (Laird) Gilbertson. Laura graduated from Kimberly High School in 1985. She then received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from UW La Crosse. On August 26, 1995, she was united in marriage to Brian Fahrbach at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Appleton. Laura taught second grade at Oneida Nation Elementary School for over 20 years. She loved traveling and going to Eagles concerts. Recently Laura started stained glass hobby and enjoyed doing ceramics with her mom. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Appleton and taught Sunday school there.
Laura is survived by her husband Brian; children Ben and Madi; brother, Mark (Becky) Gilbertson; father and mother in-laws, Len (Sue) Martin, Jim Fahrbach and Verna Fahrbach; brother and sister in-laws, Jennifer (John) Grimme, Terri Fahrbach, Tami Londre, Tom Fahrbach; nieces, Tessa Gilbertson, Kiley Gilbertson and Alyssa Londre, nephews: Cale Londre, Talen Londre, Spencer Junion and Trent Junion.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Funeral services for Laura will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 Noon at Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton with Rev. Timothy Seabaugh officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to or the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research www.stopsarcoidosis.org
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019