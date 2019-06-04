|
|
Laura Turner
New London - Laura L. Turner, age 40, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born on September 16, 1978 in Orange County, CA, daughter of Bruce and Terri (Christoffersen) Turner. Laura was a 1997 graduate of Hortonville High School. She went on to pour herself into her passions for teaching and helping/lifting others pursuing her personal and professional growth. She became certified as an online educator through George Williams College for Aurora University and has a Bachelors Degree in Science Education with a major in biology and minor in mathematics through the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. She excelled her way through Project Lead the Way certifications in Principles of Biomedical Science and Human Body Systems through Missouri S&T, and Project Lead the Way certifications in Medical Interventions and Biomedical Innovations from Milwaukee School of Engineering. And let's not forget her Master's Degree in Education Technology through Marian University.
Every ounce of what Laura learned in life was poured into her students, athletes, friends, family and clients. Laura has been teaching and athletic coaching since 2002; teaching MS/HS math, science, and several Project Lead The Way courses, coaching basketball, volleyball, softball, and fast pitch pitchers from all around. Laura also became a Herbalife health coach to help people of all ages to live happy healthy lives. She passed her wisdom on to each of us in a special way and taught us positivity, courage, humility, and vulnerability while maintaining that you can do anything competitive spirit!
Laura is survived by her parents: Bruce and Terri Turner, Hortonville; sister Rachel (Kyle) Stankevitz, Manitowoc; grandparents, Dalton and Sylvia Christoffersen, Atlantic, IA; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; Love of her life, Mike Bonack, New London and beloved pets Bailey and Miley.
She was preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Herman and Mildred Turner; uncle in infancy, Rodney Christoffersen.
Funeral services for Laura will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Greenville with Rev. Steven Kline officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and also on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Dale Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a scholarship memorial fund has been established in Laura's name.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 4, 2019