Laurel Ann Birk
Laurel Ann Birk died courageously at her home in Mackinaw City, Michigan from a 2 ½ year battle with pancreatic cancer on September 1, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Escanaba, Michigan on March 14, 1942. Her deceased parents were Allie Mae Mariin (Lancour) and Hugo Mariin of Trenary, Michigan.
Laurel is survived by her husband of 60 years Duane Birk, daughter Lana Qualey married to Dennis and son Todd Birk. She was preceded in death by her sons Martin and Richard Birk.
She is also survived by sisters Lynn Ritenour (James) and Helen Schroeder. She was preceded in death by her brother David Mariin. Her in-laws are Ann and Ron Savitski, Bethany and Robert Moroski, Brenda Blain and her late husband Jack. George and Thomas Birk are also deceased. She held a bonding with each of her nieces, nephews and cousins with many close friends throughout her life journey. Family and friends were always her first consideration.
Laurel graduated from Trenary High School in 1960. After raising her family, she established a successful career as an inside sales representative for Simpson Paper Company in Vicksburg, Michigan. Later transferring to Redding, California and finally retiring with Fox River Paper while living in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. After retirement, they moved to Mackinaw City to be near Lana and Dennis. She volunteered at library fundraisers and became a member of the Womans Club and Church of the Straits.
Laurel loved entertaining friends and family. You could always count on her clever wit with the perfect balance of sarcasm to make you smile. This unselfish disposition is going to be greatly missed by everyone she knew. Her generosity is living on with a request for any memorial donations be made to pancan.org
, Trenary United Methodist Church or Church of the Straits in Mackinaw City. A memorial service celebrating her life is scheduled for Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1pm at the Heritage Village Community Pavilion 1425 West Central Avenue in Mackinaw City, Michigan. The pavilion is located on Central Avenue about 1.5 miles west of downtown Mackinaw City. We request you wear a face mask.