Appleton - In the late hours of September 19th, 2019 Lauren Marissa Strouse passed away surrounded by her family. Always wearing her million dollar smile and accompanied by Rosco Pico, her trusty canine companion. Lauren was loyal, she would do any and everything for the people she loved. Her friends and family will always remember her for the beautiful, caring, mischievous girl she was. She was born November 20 1995 in Appleton Wisconsin to Curt and Dawn Strouse. She was preceded in death by her Grandpa, Rich Strouse. She is survived by her Mother and Father Dawn and Curt Strouse, and Brother, Lucas Strouse with girlfriend Blair Collins, Grandma and Grandpa Bill and Judy Brown, and Grandma Sue Strouse, numerous aunts uncles, cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 25, 2019