Laurie Ahlborn
Appleton - Laurie Lynn Ahlborn unexpectedly went to meet her Lord on January 7, 2020. She was a woman of strong faith known for her dedication to and trust in her Savior Jesus Christ. Her faith carried her through many difficult and challenging times, yet she never doubted the hand of God in her life.
Laurie was born Nov. 26, 1950, in Appleton to H. Richard and Shirley Melby. She was baptized Dec. 17, 1950 and confirmed March 22, 1964, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Appleton. She graduated from Appleton West and UW-SP. She was a Registered Dietician who worked at Theda Care from March 1973 to her retirement in August 2015.
She married Jon Mitchell on June 5, 1976 and they were blessed with two daughters, Brynne and Stephanie. On September 12, 2009, she married Marvin Ahlborn who survives her. She is further survived by her mother Shirley Melby, her daughters Brynne (Matthew) Peterson and Stephanie (Vipul) Chaudhary and her cherished granddaughters Georgia and Marigold Peterson. She was loved by her husband's family comprised of three sons and five grandchildren. Also surviving her are her sister Barbara (Paul) Bowman and their family; and her brother Mark (Jane) Melby and his family.
She enjoyed volunteering, baking, walking, Door County vacations, and spending time with Georgia and Marigold. Dear to her heart were her first church, St. Matthew Lutheran and now Faith Lutheran of Appleton where she was very active in a wide variety of activities. It was there that she treasured hearing God's Word and the service she could give.
When her best friend Chris Hartman helped with death notifications she said that others described her as , "an exceptionally kind person, always reaching out to help others, a wonderful friend, extremely generous with encouraging words and kitchen treats, a loving grandma, a woman of strong faith..." Mere words can never begin to describe how much she was loved, nor even begin to tell how much she will be missed.
There will be a Memorial Service on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E Glendale Avenue, Appleton at 11:30am. There will be visitation on Tuesday prior to the service at her church from 9:30am to 11:30 am. Wichmann Funeral Homes, Superior Street Location in Appleton is serving the family.
As was her custom in all things, she left detailed notes for her funeral. She requested that memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Church in her honor.
Psalm 16:8: "I keep my eyes always on the LORD. With him at my right hand, I will not be shaken."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020