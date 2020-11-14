Laurie Anne Myers
Little Chute - Laurie A. Myers, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 11, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1967, daughter of the late Gene and Sherry (Schuman) Van Lankveldt. She married her husband, Tom Myers on September 7, 1996.
Laurie graduated from Little Chute High School and worked at Thrivent Financial for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time up north or soaking up the sun by the pool or on the boat. She took great pride in keeping her house clean and welcoming, and was always up for entertaining family and friends in her home. Laurie's biggest joy was her family. She attended all of her children's activities and loved being a grandma to her three grandchildren. Laurie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Tom Myers; children: Erin (Mike) Hietpas, Zach (Deanna) Pingel, Jacob (Daya) Myers, Logan (girlfriend, Julia) Pingel and Leighton Myers; grandchildren: Laine and Chance Hietpas and Maverick Pingel; sister, Kris (BJ) Fischer; brother, Brian (Jenny) Van Lankveldt; father and mother-in-law: Ernie and Ann Myers; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and friends. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Sherry Van Lankveldt and her grandparents.
No service is being scheduled at this time. A future celebration of her life will take place with details to follow. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
.
Laurie's family would like to extend a thank you to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service for their efforts to help Laurie. Also thank you to her sons Leighton and Jacob, who were first on scene as responders. Your efforts will never be forgotten. A thank you as well to neighbor Nick Mostek for your care and compassion.