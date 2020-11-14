1/1
Laurie Anne Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie Anne Myers

Little Chute - Laurie A. Myers, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 11, 2020. She was born on July 18, 1967, daughter of the late Gene and Sherry (Schuman) Van Lankveldt. She married her husband, Tom Myers on September 7, 1996.

Laurie graduated from Little Chute High School and worked at Thrivent Financial for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time up north or soaking up the sun by the pool or on the boat. She took great pride in keeping her house clean and welcoming, and was always up for entertaining family and friends in her home. Laurie's biggest joy was her family. She attended all of her children's activities and loved being a grandma to her three grandchildren. Laurie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Tom Myers; children: Erin (Mike) Hietpas, Zach (Deanna) Pingel, Jacob (Daya) Myers, Logan (girlfriend, Julia) Pingel and Leighton Myers; grandchildren: Laine and Chance Hietpas and Maverick Pingel; sister, Kris (BJ) Fischer; brother, Brian (Jenny) Van Lankveldt; father and mother-in-law: Ernie and Ann Myers; many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law and friends. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Sherry Van Lankveldt and her grandparents.

No service is being scheduled at this time. A future celebration of her life will take place with details to follow. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.

Laurie's family would like to extend a thank you to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance Service for their efforts to help Laurie. Also thank you to her sons Leighton and Jacob, who were first on scene as responders. Your efforts will never be forgotten. A thank you as well to neighbor Nick Mostek for your care and compassion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
101 Canal Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
920-788-3321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved