Laurie Di Renzo
Menasha - Laurie Ann Di Renzo, 64, passed peacefully in her sleep, Sunday October 18, 2020. She was born April 23, 1956 in Neenah, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Robert and Patricia (Page) Di Renzo. Laurie is survived by her sons Charles Di Renzo and Max Prange; Her fiancé Bill Seidling; stepmother, Cheri Di Renzo; sister, Diane Hassan; brother, Steven (Sara) Di Renzo; and two nieces and one nephew.
Laurie was a loving, caring mother and had a great affection for life and an even deeper affection for helping others when they sought her council. She brought joy, happiness, and laughter to many who knew her well. Laurie was never one to sit still for too long. She very much enjoyed concerts, dancing, traveling, learning new things, and meeting new people. She also enjoyed the comforting properties of a warm cup of tea.
A celebration for Laurie will be held at a later date. We pray that we are able to meet you again in your new home and life in heaven with our good Lord Jesus Christ.
We would like to thank the team at ThedaCare at Home Hospice, and Senior Care for assisting over the last few months. The assistance was essential, and we are thankful for all their care and compassion. Thanks as well, to Bill's neighbors Terry, Judy, and Elizabeth and their dogs: Spud and Emily. Those visits while in hospice care really brightened Laurie's days.
