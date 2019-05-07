Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Laurie L. Kunstman Obituary
Laurie L. Kunstman

Menasha - Laurie Kunstman, age 59, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home in Menasha, following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Laurie was born in Neenah on March 5, 1960, and over the years was loved by many. She loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren, enjoyed camping and picnics in the summer, shopping, and taking care of her home and yard. And if you know Laurie, you knew she LOVED chocolate milk.

She is survived by three children: Brian (Jeannine) Kunstman, Kevin (Leah) Kunstman, and Kerri (Mike) Regan; seven grandchildren: Brandon (Cheyenne), Madison, Peyton, Kayden, Elaina, Maycie, and Myles; three great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Josh, and Quinten; a sister: Barbara (Klyde) Stapleton; a brother: Scott (Lisa) Falkner; a nephew: Paul (Krystal) Falkner; and a niece: Lindsey (Nick) Stehofsky.

Laurie was preceded in death by her mother: Sharon Tiglas, her step-dad: Dale Tiglas; her husband: Jim Kunstman; a daughter: Angie Kunstman; and a grandson: Gavin Kunstman.

A memorial service for Laurie will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home Tri County Chapel, located at 1529 Oneida Street in Fox Crossing. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.

For more information or to share a memory of Laurie, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 7, 2019
