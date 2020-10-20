Laurie VanBeek

Laurie Van Beek
Darboy - Laurie Ann Van Beek, age 80, of Darboy, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 19, 2020. Laurie was born on August 13, 1940, in Kimberly, to William and Alice (Frieberger) Geenen. She attended St. Mary High School graduating in 1958. In 1961, Laurie married George Van Beek at Holy Name Parish in Kimberly. George and Laurie were married for 58 wonderful years and raised four children.
Laurie taught religion at Holy Name Parish for many years. In 1987, she earned her Associates in Art from UW Fox Valley. Laurie enjoyed teaching piano out of her home, retiring in 2001. She will always be remembered for being a kind and compassionate person. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at home and at their cottage on Crane Lake.
Laurie is survived by her loving husband: George Van Beek; their children: Sara (Mark "Pozzy") Vander Pas, Ann (Joe) Kersten, David "favorite son" (Laurie) Van Beek, and Jennifer Van Beek; grandchildren: Allison (Mike) Cleereman, Megan (Nick) Stachowicz, Eric (Cathy) Vander Pas, Matthew and Mike Vander Pas, Scott (Mandy) Kersten, Rachel (Chris) Patzke, Abbi (Elliot) LeBrun, Jacob Van Beek, Elijah Reischl, and Hannah Reischl; and great grandchildren: Gracie, Maddie, Hadley, Ellie, and Autumn. She is further survived by her siblings: William (Joan) Geenen, Leah (late Jim) Bolwerk, and Gerald (Berniece) Geenen; brother and sister -in-law: Sandi (Jerry) Lamers, Mike (Cindy) Van Beek, her nieces, nephews, relatives and all her friends at Crane Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Alice Geenen, and her parents-in-law: John and Betty Van Beek; as well as Aunt Ginger.
The funeral liturgy for Laurie will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday October 24, 2020, at ST. PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 Wallace St., Combined Locks. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. Online condolences can be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com
. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Laurie's family would like to thank Thedacare Hospice and the nurses and doctors at the Thedacare Regional Medical Center in New London.