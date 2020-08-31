1/
Lavera Strey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lavera's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lavera Strey

Appleton - Lavera V. Strey, age 95, passed away from a lingering illness on August 30, 2020, at Brewster Village in Appleton. She was born on May 27, 1925, to August and Dora (Klotzbicker) Strey in West Bloomfield. Lavera attended Christ Lutheran School where she was confirmed and graduated 8th grade. She worked as a housekeeper in the local areas. Lavera enjoyed spending the holidays with her sisters, playing bingo, and participating in sing-alongs at Brewster Village.

She is survived by her sister Beatrice Artz; several nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and seven sisters.

Funeral services for Lavera will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 12 pm at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Concordia-West Bloomfield Cemetery.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cline and Hanson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved