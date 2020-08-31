Lavera Strey

Lavera StreyAppleton - Lavera V. Strey, age 95, passed away from a lingering illness on August 30, 2020, at Brewster Village in Appleton. She was born on May 27, 1925, to August and Dora (Klotzbicker) Strey in West Bloomfield. Lavera attended Christ Lutheran School where she was confirmed and graduated 8th grade. She worked as a housekeeper in the local areas. Lavera enjoyed spending the holidays with her sisters, playing bingo, and participating in sing-alongs at Brewster Village.She is survived by her sister Beatrice Artz; several nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and seven sisters.Funeral services for Lavera will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 12 pm at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home, New London with Rev. Mark Tiefel officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Concordia-West Bloomfield Cemetery.