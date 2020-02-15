Services
LaVern "Lape" Leupold

LaVern "Lape" Leupold Obituary
LaVern "Lape" Leupold

Weyauwega - LaVern "Lape" Arnold Leupold, age 92, a life-long resident of Weyauwega, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at his residence after a long illness. The funeral for LaVern will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. The visitation for LaVern will take place directly at the church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. A complete obituary can be found at www.clinehansondahlkefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
