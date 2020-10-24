LaVern "Vern" Williams
Appleton - It is with great sadness that the family of Vern Williams announces his passing of Covid-19 on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Born on March 2, 1938 in Otis, Colorado, Vern is the son of the late Elmer and Mildred (Hansen) Williams. He attended school and grew up in Superior, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Frontier (AD25) from 1956 to 1958 as a Diesel Engineman/Fireman. After his honorable discharge from the military, he enjoyed several years sailing the Great Lakes with Wilson Marine Transit. Vern raised his children in Neenah, Wisconsin where he was employed at Theda Clark Hospital for 47 years in the Maintenance Department working up from a Boiler Operator to Assistant Chief Engineer and finally Facilities Management. For the past 40 years, one of the great accomplishments of his life was his dedication to his own sobriety and was passionate about helping many others with their own sobriety journey. He attended AA meetings daily, sponsored others and spoke at local churches, prisons, and mental health facilities.
Vern is survived by his former wife, Donna (Schultz) Hoks along with their four children, Christopher (Sandra) Williams, Appleton, Jean (Tracy) Ruesch, Greenville, Theresa (Terry) Kimball, Neenah, and Kenneth Williams, Appleton. He will be remembered by his 10 grandchildren: Elizabeth, Tiffany, Rebecca, Trevor, Shonna, Criselle, Joelin, Breanne, Alexis and Connor, and 12 great-grandchildren.
He is further survived by his siblings, Leroy (Michelle) Williams, John Williams, Evelina (Wayne) Hoyt, Mary Pies, Marjorie Erickson, and Martha (Robert) Raschke.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Oliver, Danny, and Henry Williams.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses of the St. Elizabeth Covid Unit for their compassionate care.
A Celebration of Vern's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
.