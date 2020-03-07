|
LaVerne A. Beck
Harrison - LaVerne A. Beck, Village of Harrison, age 84, passed away on March 5, 2020 with family by her side. LaVerne was born August 24, 1935, to the late Edward and Evelyn (Luniak) Sprangers in Little Chute. She married Delbert Beck on Oct 29, 1957. Together they enjoyed 59 years of marriage and had three sons and four daughters. LaVerne started her career at Home Mutual (Secura Insurance). Soon children arrived and LaVerne became a full time mother. In addition to being a devoted and loving mother of her children, LaVerne also made and altered draperies for JC Penney, drove School Bus for Kobussen Bus Company for 16 years, and owned and managed Beck Storage. After retirement, LaVerne continued her amazing ability of home cooking and baking those special delights such as homemade breakfast rolls, cakes and cookies that she brought to family events. Other skills she did exceptionally well included sewing, knitting, cutting hair, and gardening. She is a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. The family is extremely thankful for the great care provided by LaVerne's daughter Nancy and husband Matt at their home in Oconomowoc where LaVerne lived after her health had declined.
She is survived by 3 sons and 3 daughters: Paul (Harriet), Thomas (Dani), James (Shari), Mari (Lance) Robinson, Karen (Tim Bohm), Nancy (Mathew) Garcia; 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; sisters: Dolores Kilsdonk, Joyce Apitz, Judy (Tom) Danke; brothers: Gordon (Yvonne) Sprangers, Glen (Cheri) Sprangers; brother-in-law: Dennis (Karen) Gloudemans.
She was preceded in death by her husband Del; infant daughter Theresa; Parents, Edward and Evelyn Sprangers; sister, Arlene; brothers-in-law: Robert Kilsdonk, Robert Kauth and Fred Apitz.
Visitation will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church-Darboy, W2806 Cty Rd KK, Appleton from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. LaVerne's Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow LaVerne's service in the Holy Angels Parish Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020