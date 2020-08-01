LaVerne M. Schmidt
Kaukauna - LaVerne M. Schmidt, age 91, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully and as gracefully as she lived her life on July 30, 2020. She was born in Fond Du Lac on July 16, 1929, daughter of the late Henry and Magdelan Alears.
LaVerne was a devoted mother and homemaker. She lovingly raised five daughters with her first husband, Jack Leddy (deceased). She volunteered with The Elks Ladies, Kaukauna Homemakers Club, St. Aloysius School and her local polling place. Over the years, she worked at Gimbels, Thilmany and Piggly Wiggly.
Later in life, on October 9, 2004, LaVerne married her high school sweetheart, Ray E. Schmidt. They enjoyed traveling together and made each other extremely happy -- a glowing example of love the second time around. LaVerne took pleasure in working in her flower boxes, keeping the birds fed, and playing solitaire side-by-side with Ray. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. LaVerne will be remembered for her bright smile and warm heart. She will be deeply missed.
LaVerne is survived by her husband, Ray Schmidt; five daughters: Lynn (Jerry) Zimpelmann, Patty (Vern) Drechsler, Cheri (Perry) Brown, Lorrie (Jerry) Schneider and Leah (Lee Auerbach) Leddy; step children: Jane Kaufman, Julie Bongers, Albert (Shirley) Schmidt and Wallie (Amy) Schmidt; 24 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: Helen Lenz, MaryAnn Austin, Ellie (Marv) Hietpas, Marge (Ed) Mentzer, Florence (Mike) McKenna and Barbara Schmidt; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Magdelan Alears; sister, Arlene (Ray) Bobber; sons-in-law: Joe Kaufman and Dan Bongers; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Ray Bobber, Art (Gladys) Schmidt, Bill Schmidt, Ignatius Lenz and Frank Austin.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, the Schmidt family will celebrate LaVerne's life in a private service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kaukauna. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7 on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. A private viewing will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. LaVerne will be buried at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in LaVerne's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com
The Schmidt family would like to extend a special thank you to LaVerne's caregivers: Amy, Sue, Jan, Laurie, the nurses of PRN, Bonnie and Lori for the outstanding care she received. The family also expresses their gratitude to her doctor, nurses and staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton for taking exceptional care of LaVerne during her final days.