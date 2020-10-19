1/1
LaVerne Utecht
1932 - 2020
LaVerne Utecht

Fremont - LaVerne H. Utecht, age 88, of Fremont, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at her home in Fremont. She was born on April 19, 1932 in the Town of Wolf River, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur and Hilda (Oestreich) Springer.

On September 30, 1951, LaVerne married Roger Utecht at St. John Lutheran Church in East Bloomfield. They owned and operated L&R Liquor Store in Menasha for four years, and then they farmed in the Town of Wolf River for many years. Roger preceded her in death on May 8, 1999. LaVerne also worked in the kitchen and as a waitress at Hahn a lula restaurant in Orihula for several years.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she served on the Ladies Aid. LaVerne loved being a grandma and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she also enjoyed sewing, gardening, doing puzzles, reading and watching the birds.

LaVerne is survived by four children, Thomas(Susanne)Utecht, Fremont; Joanne(Bill)Steffens, Neenah; Cheryl(Leroy)Dobbert, Weyauwega and Debra Voelker, Weyauwega; her daughter-in-law, Carol Utecht, Fremont; 12 grandchildren, Heather (John) Davidsaver, Ryan(Andrea)Utecht, Matthew Utecht, Marsha Utecht, Adam Utecht, Andrew(Arin)Utecht, Jared(Kristi) Utecht, Kyle(Special friend, Rachel) Utecht, Eden, Ashlynn, Kaitlyn and Brennen Voelker; six great-grandchildren, John Davidsaver IV, Jenna and Summer Davidsaver, Chloe, Emma and Allie Utecht; four nephews, Michael Bandoch, Wausau; Jeffrey(Joy)Bandoch, Taylor, SC; Kevin(Connie)Bandoch, Tomahawk and Scott(Angela)Borchardt, Tomahawk; and her special friend of 75 years, Iva(Bill)Fischer, Fremont; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Ronald; her brother, Lyle Springer; sister-in-law, Beverly Borchardt and an aunt and uncle, Harold(Elsie)Marth.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Lutheran Church, 8580 37th Ave., Fremont. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Pastor Paul Fritz will officiate. Burial will be in Wolf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday, from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. A memorial fund has been established for St. John Lutheran Church and School. The funeral service will also be recorded and played on the funeral home website following the service on Wednesday for those who are not able or comfortable attending in person.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
