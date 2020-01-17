Services
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
LaVerne W. Getter


1932 - 2020
LaVerne W. Getter Obituary
LaVerne Getter

Collins - LaVerne W. Getter, age 87, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on November 13, 1932 in Vernon County, son of the late Clarence and Jessie (Jacobs) Getter. He was the youngest of four children and grew up on a farm in the Viroqua area. On June 16, 1953 he married the former Phyllis Bee. When the couple was first married, they ran the family farm in Vernon County. LaVerne worked various construction jobs, and then worked with the Vernon Telephone Company. He took a job with TDS Telephone in Valders, moving the family to this area. He also purchased and ran a farm in Collins until his retirement from TDS in 1994. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the great outdoors, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Phyllis, Brillion; two sons and daughters-in-law: Keary & J'Ette Getter, Whitelaw, Michael & Germaine Getter, Manitowoc; two daughters and sons-in-law: Judy & Randy Nicklaus, Brillion, Susan & Richard Krejcarek, Tomahawk; eight grandchildren: Angela (Joe) Williams, Kurt Getter, Kyle (Jessica) Getter, Chad (Shannon) Nicklaus, Christopher (Brande) Nicklaus, Sheila (Andrew) Meinecke, Brian Krejcarek, David (Molly) Krejcarek; 17 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law: Charlotte Getter and Donna Getter, both of Viroqua. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn & Carroll Kepler; two brothers: Wayne Getter and Norman Getter; one great grandson: Austin Getter and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: John and Veda Bee. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at The Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Rich Engle with entombment at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth. The family will greet relatives and friends at The Wieting Funeral Home, Brillion, from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 until 11:30 a.m. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at West Haven and also Southern Care Hospice for their wonderful care extended to LaVerne and his family. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
