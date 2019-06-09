|
LaVerne Zuleger
Appleton, Wisconsin - LaVerne Mary (Schinke) Zuleger, age 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was born May 4, 1928 in Deer Creek, Wisconsin to John and Augusta (Werth) Schinke. She worked as a telephone operator and then as a homemaker after her marriage to Gaylord (Bud) May 13,1950.
LaVerne enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, upholstery, baking, playing cards and games. She loved her 30 years of retirement on Boundary Lake, taking walks, fishing and enjoying nature. Her warm, friendly personality will be missed by her loving family and many friends. Laverne made every gathering more fun.
She is survived by her son Daniel; grandchildren: Matthew (Devon), Mary (John) Daft, Mason (Sheila), Dan (Megan), Trevor Eiler (Leslie) and great grandchildren: Megan, Abigail, Josiah, James, Zoey, Bryce, Mack, and Hunter along with many nieces and nephews.
Laverne was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, sons Scott and Martin; brothers Ernest, Arnold, Alvin and John; and sisters Violet Deltgen, Loretta Dingeldein, and Gladys Peterson.
A Memorial Service for LaVerne will be officiated at 11 AM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N. Superior St., Appleton, WI 54911 by Rev. Steven Dietzler. Friends and family may visit from 9 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019