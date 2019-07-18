|
LaVonne Wenzel
New London - LaVonne Frances Wenzel, age 84, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 in Hortonville, WI. She was born on September 5, 1934 to the late Myrl and Alice McFaul in New London, WI.
LaVonne loved her family. She enjoyed making sugar cookies with her grandkids at Christmas. LaVonne was a caregiver. She worked in healthcare her entire life and enjoyed every minute of it.
LaVonne is survived by her son, Dave (June); and daughter, Cindy; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents, her siblings, and a daughter, Gladys.
No services will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 18 to July 21, 2019