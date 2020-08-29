1/1
Lawerence H. Veeser
1933 - 2020
Lawerence H. Veeser

Neenah - Lawerence H. Veeser, age 86, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side, on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Neenah to the late Harold and Myra (Klinker) Veeser on September 2, 1933. Larry married the love of his life, Alice Kroening, at St. Margaret Mary Church.

Larry was a family man. He and his wife, Alice, raised a family of five, all while serving our country in the Air Force for 20 years, where he worked on "little black boxes on big black airplanes." After his service, he worked at American Can Corporation in Neenah for another 20 years. After his retirement, he delivered flowers for Memorial Florist in his free time. When he wasn't with family, he loved fishing, collecting coins and stamps, making latch hook rugs, and spending time with his beloved dogs-- he really loved them.

Larry is survived by his wife, Alice; children: David, Weyauwega; Randy (Brenda), Krakow; Mark (Beth), New London; Julie (Werner Mathis), Neenah; and Todd, Wabeno. Larry is further survived by his 11 grandchildren: Randy, Jr. (Steve), Raymond (Rachel), Tera (Nate Lang), and Scott (Kristen) Veeser, Brian (Brooke), Dennis (Amber), and Andrew (Lisa Lund) Wruck, Ashley (Nick) Swan, Adam Veeser Johnston, Steve (Brenda) Veeser, and Jessica (Matt) Maass; great grandchildren: Kodi Dutter, Emma and Ben Swan, Lawson Veeser, Walker Lang, Jenny Veeser, Xavier Maass, Brayden Wruck, Charlotte Maass and Makayla Veeser.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his siblings: Barbara Hartizheim and Marie Stoegbauer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at EMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH (W7265 School Road, Geenville) beginning at 12:30 p.m. until time of Funeral at 2:00 p.m. Military honors will follow. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
