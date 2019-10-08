|
Lawrence "Larry" Benedict
Winneconne - Lawrence "Larry" Benedict, age 87, of Winneconne, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Winneconne Cemetery.
A full obituary will be in the Thursday edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019