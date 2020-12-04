Lawrence Bogenschutz
Appleton - Larry Bogenschutz, age 79, died a peaceful death surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1941 in Appleton, son of the late Francis and Hazel (Boyce) Bogenschutz.
After graduating from Appleton High School, Larry attended Appleton Vocational & Adult School (Fox Valley Technical College) where he earned an Associate Degree in Printing/Graphic Arts. For 28 years, he perfected his craft at Acme Press, mentored by John Schweitzer and Carl Ebben, before starting his own specialty printing business, FED Specialties. Never one to sit still, Larry's other business endeavors included the Queen Anne Bed and Breakfast, Paper Creations Retail Outlet, and Atlas Waterfront Café & Gathering Room. Larry had an extraordinary work ethic and a passion for serving his clientele, who quickly became steadfast friends.
Not afraid of hard work, he took on Sue's ever growing "idea" list with a roll of his twinkling eyes and a bit of a grumble, followed by a flash of his quirky "Yes, Dear" smile! Even a stroke in April of 2019 didn't slow him down. Larry was always up for a challenge, even if it took a little courage; so after closing Atlas, he spent two months hauling soil, rocks, and raised gardens from the riverfront to our home. Subsequently, he joined the HOA board, working tirelessly to modify condo rules so that others might also plant gardens and enjoy flowers in their private patio areas.
Work aside, Larry was a devoted husband and father who always put family first. The love he shared with us, coupled with his abiding faith, was more than enough to get everyone through our real-life, day-to-day challenges. Though raised for 10 years without a father, Larry was an amazing dad. Active in youth sports and scouting as a leader, coach, and mentor, he was at every ball game, racquetball match, troop meeting, and fundraiser for youth events. Weekends, he could be found hunting, fishing, or camping with a passel of kids, friends, and dogs in tow.
Proud of his children and grandchildren, "Boss" was happiest working and playing alongside them. Whether it was making beautiful landscapes or his famous pepperoni bread, die cutting cards or playing cribbage, or finding night crawlers and fishing on the Little Wolf River, he found joy and comfort in their company. Memories of jet skiing on Berry Lake mix with those of frog hunting and games of Hide-and-Moose, bring tears and laughter to the surface. Oh, yes, Papa left feeling gratified that his family was well prepared for their individual journeys.
While Larry looked forward to retirement, Sue believed they retired when they married in 1962! Eventually, he finally figured out that if he did what he loved, and loved what he did, he truly was retired! An avid golfer, after divesting of business ventures, Bogey, as he was often called, chased the little white ball with Ed, Denis, Kyle, and others who had a love/hate relationship with the game. Not only a golfer, he tended the Water Street Native Prairie and Jackman Street Gardens, developed by Sue and Bogey as gifts to the community. Retirement hobbies included mowing golf courses, card kitting at The Paper Cut, and sharing his knowledge and experiences with young entrepreneurs at fast food joints in the mall. He also loved to watch Packer football and old cowboy movies, read, travel, bike, listen to music, sing out of tune, and dance with Sue.
Though raised Catholic, Larry was not a particularly religious person. He was, however, the best guy, the most giving person, and the gentlest soul with the biggest smile. Truly a joyful, spiritual man, Larry found peace and happiness enjoying nature, helping others, and in general making the world a better place to live. There was so much good in this special man who valued family and friendships above all else. Sunday morning breakfast with friends, crunchy peanut butter on toast, cha-chas, and TESL golf will never quite be the same without him.
Left to celebrate Larry's life are his wife, Sue (Ashman) Bogenschutz, a love that spanned 61 years; daughter: Sarah (Ron, gardening protégé) Justison; sons: Mike (Jenny) Bogenschutz, and David (Carol) Bogenschutz; grandchildren: Leah (Dustin) Klitzke, Jake (Kirsten) Justison, Josh Justison, Beth (Colin) Specht, Brad (special friend Kortney) Bogenschutz, Jack, Tori, Kate, and Erin Bogenschutz; great grandchildren: Kate and Henry Specht, and Baby J (Blueberry) Justison due in March; sister: Sandy (Dennis) Wautlet; sisters-in-law: Mary Bogenschutz, Kerry (Paul) Horvath, and Maryjane Ashman; Burundian family: Egide Nimubona and Revocate Niyizonkiza, and their children, Belinda and Masabo; many other family members; and a host of amazing, supportive friends.
Those who went before Larry in death include his parents and stepfathers, Orville Scharmann and Reggie Rabideau; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy (Nelson) and Wil Ashman; brother, Cal Bogenschutz; brother-in-law, Jon Ashman; and other family members and friends.
Bogey had the kindest heart and was so full of love, fun, and energy. While his new life begins, his death has left a huge hole in my heart and maybe yours, too. I love you Larry Bogey; you are simply the best!
For today is tomorrow, winters are summers, and the end of the rainbow is here. ~Barry Gibb
Due to COVID-19, an outdoor celebration of Bogey's life is being planned at a community garden for the summer of 2021, date, time, and place to be announced later. In the meantime, enjoy a margarita, play a round of golf, raise a glass, or do a little dance; but whatever you do, please stay safe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a direct donation of time or money to a charity of your choice
. Bogey's favorites were NAMI Fox Valley, Fox Valley Memory Project, Appleton Fox Cities Kiwanis Club, and The Marigold Mile.
With special thanks to the entire ThedaCare Appleton 8th floor doctors, nurses and other medical staff and volunteers who compassionately cared for Larry and our family during his final week.