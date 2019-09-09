|
|
Lawrence Guyette
New London - Lawrence A. Guyette, age 63, of New London passed away on Friday September 6, 2019. Lawrence was born on June 8, 1956 to Harland and Edna (Eagen) Guyette. On March 15, 1975 Lawrence married Brenda (Malliet) Guyette.
He worked at the Neenah Foundry for 35 years until his health issues forced him to retire in 2009. In their free time, Brenda and Larry loved to travel taking road trips around the United States and trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and Dominican Republic with Ixtapa, Mexico being his favorite vacation destination. Along with being an avid traveler, camping at Pine Grove for the past 22 years made him a seasonal camper. "Oh the fun we had there, lots of wonderful friends and his special camping family."
Larry and Brenda took Graham to South Dakota in 2005 and also took Jacob in 2018. Some of his hobbies were riding around the campground and stopping to talk to everyone on his golf cart. He absolutely loved campfires with Krueger, listening to old music with Canadian Hunter and diet dew, and a shot of tequila with Aaron. Happily enough, Lawrence was able to visit the camper one last time on August 24 and visit with friends, tell stories, shed some tears and have a drink or two. Truly was a great day with a show of love and support.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR especially Terry Labonte, Green Bay Packers and the Brewers.
He is survived by his loving wife Brenda; children: Jason (Tanya) Guyette and Tracy Guyette; special grandsons: Graham and Jacob; his mother Edna Guyette; mother-in-law: Charlotte Larsen; siblings: Michael (Alice); Ken; Jody (Kathi); Dorie (Gary) Konetzke; Lorie (Todd) Guyes; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Randy (Colleen) Fletcher, Pam (Robert) Delzer, Muggs (Mark) Rodgers, Linda Everson, Phyllis Van Ark, Michelle Malliet. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, loving friends and family.
He is preceded in death by father Harland, father-in-law Marlin Malliet; brother Marvin; grandparents Fred and Jeanette Guyette; Oral and Gracia Eagen; brother-in-laws Brian Everson, Steve Hidde. Camping buddy- Goldy Goldschmidt.
The Funeral Mass for Lawrence will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation for Lawrence will be held on Tuesday, September 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London and on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Nonn, Dr. Joseph Lamb, Theda Care at Home, Erickson's Home Medical and Hospice nurse Sarah for their wonderful care and support of Lawrence.
Larry's own words…..I have the easy part. Do not be sad for me. I am at peace now. Heaven is lucky to get a great guy like me and you all are so lucky to have known such a great guy. Love you all. LOL
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 9, 2019