Lawrence J. Goffard
Townsend - Lawrence James Goffard, 78, of Townsend, WI passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Larry was born March 30, 1942 in Green Bay, WI the son of Wilbert and Lauretta (Wicker) Goffard. On August 31, 1963 he married Alice Mullen at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lakewood with Father Phillip Dinh-Van-Thiep officiating. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to time of service at church.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com