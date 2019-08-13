|
|
Lawrence Kemmer
Green Bay - Lawrence (Larry) M. Kemmer, born in Clintonville, WI on April 14, 1921 to Al and Neola Kemmer, passed away in Green Bay, WI where he resided since 2008.
Lawrence farmed much of his earlier life near Marion, WI before working as as a maintenance man at Marion Plywood for many years. His knowledge and interest of being able to repair, design and create enabled him to spend much of his time fixing and building just about anything he set his mind to. He used his talents for his hobby and love of flying, building his own airplane and ultralight. Along with flying, he enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator his entire adult life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Neola Kemmer, wife Dorothy Kemmer, sisters Marge Stratman and Myra Schlesinger. He is survived by daughters Judy (John) Trow, Amy (Rick) Klegin, and stepdaughter Eileen (Steve) Sannes, in addition to grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Shirley Klaeser, cousins, and nieces and nephews.
Every ending has a new beginning. W9RSX signing off.
A private graveside burial will be held for the immediate family.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019