Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Holy Cross Parish
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Parish
309 Desnoyer St.
Kaukauna, WI
View Map
Rev. Lawrence S. Gerend

Rev. Lawrence S. Gerend Obituary
Rev. Lawrence S. Gerend

Appleton, Wisconsin -

With faith in the Resurrection of Jesus, we offer our prayers for Reverend Lawrence Gerend who entered eternal life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the age of 92.

Father Gerend was born in Kaukauna to the late Lawrence S. and Elizabeth A. (Gossens) Gerend. He attended Kaukauna High School, and college at St. John University, Collegeville. He attended St. Francis de Sales Seminary, St. Francis. Most Reverend Bishop John B. Grellinger ordained him to the priesthood on June 6, 1976, at Holy Cross Parish, Kaukauna.

Father Gerend's first appointments were as assistant pastor of St. John Parish, Antigo, and St. John Parish, Menasha. In 1980, he was appointed pastor of St. Joan of Arc Parish, Goodman, where he served for two years. In 1982, he was appointed pastor of St. Ambrose Parish, Wabeno, with station at Blackwell. He served as administrator of St. Joseph Church, Norman, from 1983 to 1987. Father Gerend retired in 1997.

Reception of the body by Very Rev. Dennis Bergsbaken, Vicar, will take place at Holy Cross Parish, Kaukauna, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue until 6:00 p.m., at which time there will be a Prayer Service. Holy Cross Parish is located at 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, at Holy Cross Parish, with Very Reverend Daniel Felton, Vicar General as Celebrant. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery with Naval Military Honors.

All priests are invited to concelebrate. Please bring your alb; stole and chasuble will be provided. Members of the Leo Benevolent Association are asked to offer your three prescribed Masses.

With special thanks to Jason Schmitz of Heartwood Senior Living of Appleton, for the excellent care that they provided to Reverend Lawrence Gerend the past two years. Also, a special thanks to the Green Bay Diocese for their kindness, support, and coordination. With a grateful heart, a special thanks to Jasen Benton, OneLegacy Advisors, LLC and Protective Financial Services, LLC for going above and beyond to make Reverend Lawrence Gerend's wishes a reality. Father Gerend was truly blessed to have such a strong and caring support system.

To leave a special message or condolences for Fr. Gerend, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
