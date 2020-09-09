Lawrence Thull

Lawrence ThullAppleton -Lawrence Edward Thull, 76, passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at ThedaCare Hospital in Appleton. He was born on July 4, 1944 in Waukau. The son of Nick and Viola (Hill) Thull. On May 10, 1999 he married Dianne Plemel at St. Pius X in Appleton. Lawrence enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, crossword puzzles, having a glass of wine and traveling, He was also a big Brewers, Packers, and Badgers fan. Lawrence especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.He is survived by: His wife: Dianne Thull of Appleton, (4)Step-Children: Pamela (Michael) O'Neil of Henderson, NV, Rebecca Kleinschmidt of Bremerton, WA, Thomas Barker of Marinette, Kristine (Rory) Jensen of Menasha. Numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great Great-Grandchildren. Sister Beverly (Victor) Roeder of Markesan, Sister-in-law: Leone Thull of Berlin. His dog Lacy and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister as well as many other relatives and friends.Memorial Services will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home (2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911) Visitation will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers; memorials can be made to the Fox Valley Humane Society per the Families wishes.