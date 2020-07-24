Leah J. Hildebrandt
Neenah - Leah J. Hildebrandt, age 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July, 23 2020. She was born on February 28, 1947 to the late Eugene and Julia Eaton (Clark) of Menasha. Leah graduated from Menasha High, and particularly enjoyed her time as a foreign exchange student in Japan. She went on to attend Wartburg College and graduated with a degree in Family Services from UW-Oshkosh. Leah married the love of her life, Dale Hildebrandt, on October 12, 1968, and their marriage was blessed with seven children.
She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran church in Neenah. Leah had an affinity for family, babies, animals, and nature. She loved attending weekly "Stitch & Bitch" where there was more stitching and less "bitching." This was where she loved to share her optimism and love for life and friends leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and hats & mittens!
Leah is survived by her husband, Dale Hildebrandt; children: Sonja (Tom) Kargus, Colin (Lynne) Hildebrandt, Greta (George Peterson) Hildebrandt, Jared (Sue Fields) Hildebrandt, Alysa Hildebrandt, Derek Hildebrandt, and Jesse (Benjamin Olson) Hildebrandt; grandchildren: Sydney, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Trevor, Kale, Katelyn, Max, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Vivienne and Kieran; along with siblings, Jeanne (Dave) McFarlane and Chris (Joyce) Eaton. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharla Eaton.
The Funeral Service for Leah will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the hour of the service.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com