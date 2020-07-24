I worked with Leah for several years at American, and before that she was a family friend.

Leah was always kind, compassionate, zippy and fun. I learned a lot from Leah from my time working with her and am very grateful she was part of my life.

Leah was always about random acts of kindness. One of those acts that I still remember to this day was when my Grandmother passed away, Leah stopped at my house with a fully cooked meal and everything needed to make sure we didn't need to think about food at our hard time. It was such a simple act that she never wanted thanks for, but really showed her true character.

My condolences to Dale and the rest of Leah's family.



Until we meet again.

Corey Maertz

Friend