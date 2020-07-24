1/1
Leah J. Hildebrandt
1947 - 2020
Leah J. Hildebrandt

Neenah - Leah J. Hildebrandt, age 73, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, July, 23 2020. She was born on February 28, 1947 to the late Eugene and Julia Eaton (Clark) of Menasha. Leah graduated from Menasha High, and particularly enjoyed her time as a foreign exchange student in Japan. She went on to attend Wartburg College and graduated with a degree in Family Services from UW-Oshkosh. Leah married the love of her life, Dale Hildebrandt, on October 12, 1968, and their marriage was blessed with seven children.

She was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran church in Neenah. Leah had an affinity for family, babies, animals, and nature. She loved attending weekly "Stitch & Bitch" where there was more stitching and less "bitching." This was where she loved to share her optimism and love for life and friends leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and hats & mittens!

Leah is survived by her husband, Dale Hildebrandt; children: Sonja (Tom) Kargus, Colin (Lynne) Hildebrandt, Greta (George Peterson) Hildebrandt, Jared (Sue Fields) Hildebrandt, Alysa Hildebrandt, Derek Hildebrandt, and Jesse (Benjamin Olson) Hildebrandt; grandchildren: Sydney, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Trevor, Kale, Katelyn, Max, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Vivienne and Kieran; along with siblings, Jeanne (Dave) McFarlane and Chris (Joyce) Eaton. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharla Eaton.

The Funeral Service for Leah will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3:00 pm until the hour of the service.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I worked with Leah for several years at American, and before that she was a family friend.
Leah was always kind, compassionate, zippy and fun. I learned a lot from Leah from my time working with her and am very grateful she was part of my life.
Leah was always about random acts of kindness. One of those acts that I still remember to this day was when my Grandmother passed away, Leah stopped at my house with a fully cooked meal and everything needed to make sure we didn't need to think about food at our hard time. It was such a simple act that she never wanted thanks for, but really showed her true character.
My condolences to Dale and the rest of Leah's family.

Until we meet again.
Corey Maertz
Friend
July 24, 2020
Leah was such a wonderful person and will be missed by many. Our condolences.
Steven Lehmann
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim Mary Hewitt
Friend
