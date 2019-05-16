Services
Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Spirit Parish Cemetery
Darboy, WI
Leander Kons Obituary
Leander Kons

Chilton - Aug 18, 1936 - Dec 5, 2018

Leander Kons, age 82, of Chilton, died on December 5, 2018 at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Chilton. He was born on August 18, 1936 son of Jacob and Anna (Heimmermann) Kons.

Leander attended Holy Spirit Catholic School formerly known as Holy Angels. Lee graduated from Kimberly High School and continued his education at Milwaukee School of Engineering. He worked as a mechanical engineer for several years in the Milwaukee area. He eventually made his way back to the Appleton area and worked an assortment of jobs. He last resided in the Chilton area Calumet County for several years, especially running his Haeton Easrside Tavern business. Lee always enjoyed his Indian Chief motorcycles and entertaining with his accordions.

Leander was a brother from a family of 14 children. He is survived by his brothers: Jacob (Lucia) Kons, Hugo (Sharon) Kons, and Gerald J. (Jean) Kons. His other siblings have all preceded him in death.

A burial service will be held in the Holy Spirit Parish Cemetery, Darboy, WI, at 1:00 PM Sat. May 18, 2019.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019
