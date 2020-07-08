Lee "Axel" Akstulewicz
Fox Crossing - Lee Roy "Axel" Akstulewicz, age 77, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born January 15, 1943 to Sigmund and Ruth in Fox Crossing and resided there until his passing.
Lee was a proud member of St. Gabriel Parish and had worked for American Can and its successors for 45 years before his retirement. In 1998, Lee married Nancy Nemecek and was devoted to taking care of her, as well as his neighbors when snow needed removing or other yardwork needed to be done. The two enjoyed the outdoors and spent many summers camping at Huckleberry Acres, and at the end of each day, he made sure to enjoy a cold one.
Lee is survived by his wife of 22 years, Nancy; by his children: Kurt (Roxanne) Akstulewicz; Keith Akstulewicz; Amy (Aaron) Schuelke; Kristie (Chad) Johnson; and Chuck and Brian Burr; as well as grandchildren: Jonathan; Nicholas; Jasmine; Destiny; Briley; and Kylie. He is further survived by his brothers: Jim (Diane) Akstulewicz and John Akstulewicz; by brothers-in-law: Joe (Mary) Nemecek; Wayne (Beth) Nemecek; and Jerry (Lisa) Nemecek; by many nieces and nephews; and by good friend, Charlotte Fagan. He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws: Joe and Katherine Nemecek.
A Funeral Service for Lee will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1430 Green Valley Rd., Neenah with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. A visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Entombment will be held immediately following.
Lee's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all of their care and compassion.
