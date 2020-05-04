|
|
Lee E. Schultz
Kaukauna - Lee Schultz, age 80, of Kaukauna, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. He put up a courageous fight with cancer and heart failure.
Lee was born in Cecil, WI on February 18, 1940, son of Leon and Ila (Thompson) Schultz. He graduated from Bonduel High School. Lee was joined in marriage to Judy Runge in August of 1961 in Bonduel. They enjoyed 58 blessed and blissful years together.
Lee worked over 30 years at NashFinch (previously named SC Shannon's) grocery warehouse in Appleton. He loved baseball and became an avid Milwaukee Braves/Brewers fan. He enjoyed following all local sports. Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes, along with walking, biking & enjoying the outdoors. Lee cherished spending time with his two grandsons. He will be remembered as being a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; mother, Ila; sister, Bonnie (Delbert) DeBausch; brother-in-law, Jim Brei; four children: Tammy (Dave) Horning, Randy (Tammy W) Schultz, Cindy (Rick) Raasch and Brad Schultz; two grandsons: Alex (Sara)Horning and Dylan Horning; and many nieces and nephews.
Lee was preceded in death by his father, Leon and his sister, Darlene Brei.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Please join the family online as the service will be live streamed on the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Lee's name. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 4 to May 5, 2020