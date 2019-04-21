|
|
LeeAnn Dorn
Appleton -
We were not ready to say goodbye.
LeeAnn Dorn, age 60 passed away unexpectedly at her home. Affectionately known by family and friends as, "LeeAnnie", "Lan", "Wigs", "LeeLee" and her most recent and coveted nickname "Giggle Grammy".
LeeAnn was born on July 2, 1958 in Germantown Wisconsin, and was a perfectly timed gift for her patriotic parents Reuben and Betty Schaetzel. She was preceded in death by her loving parents and a brother Gary.
She is survived by a sister and brother in-law, Gale and Jim Drenning; her daughter and son in-law, Melissa and Brad Arndt; her son Brad Boettcher; and her four grandchildren, Bennett, Charlotte, Lucas and Logan Arndt.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Jansen Fargo Funeral Home, located at 204 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly, Wisconsin, with Pastor Moira Finley officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home on Saturday morning (April 27) from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 21, 2019