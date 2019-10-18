Services
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer St
Kaukauna,, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
309 Desnoyer St
Kaukauna,, WI
Leigh August Wachel


1942 - 2019
Leigh August Wachel Obituary
Leigh August Wachel

Kaukauna - Leigh August Wachel, 76, of Menasha passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was born on October 21, 1942 and adopted by the late August and Olive (Kenney) Wachel. Leigh was raised in Kaukauna and was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and The People of Praise. He retired from Quality Control at the Kimberly Mill after working 39 years and 51 weeks. Leigh was an avid baseball fan. He was a southpaw pitcher who played for the Appleton Foxes, Chicago White Sox organization and helped the 1961 Little Chute-Kaukauna team win a national consolation championship. Leigh had a vast collection of baseball, football and train memorabilia. He was a competitive bowler and rolled a perfect 300 as well as four 800 series. Leigh enjoyed ballroom dancing, pizza parties with PEPSI and watching ball games with his family. He was also inseparable from Lizzie, his teacup poodle.

Leigh is survived by his special friend of 23 years, Julie McMillan, children Chris (Deb Stebane) Wachel, Jenny (James) Titus and Nathan Wachel, grandchildren Chad (Jamie) Wachel, Emily (Jeremy) Holz, Monroe, Eli & Lincoln Titus, great-grandchildren Bentley Wachel, Greyleigh and Porter Holz, and step great-grandchildren Brayden, Jaksen, & Madysen Diedrich, and Karen Seidlinger mother of his children.

On Monday, October 21, 2019, Leigh's birthday, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer St., Kaukauna, WI, 54130. Friends and family may visit at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park.

"Now sit down, the game's on" - Leigh

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
postcrescent