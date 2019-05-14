|
|
Lela Burton
New London - Lela Mae Burton passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. Lela was born to Clayton and Lois (Rupple) Burton Aug 18, 1959, Medina, WI. She was a 1977 Graduate of New London High School. In 1984, she got her Bachelor's degree from UW-LaCrosse in Recreational Therapy. She worked at Sunburst Youth Homes in Neillsville, WI and Alexian Brothers Hospital in Hoffman Estates, IL with both Youth and Geriatrics Units.
In 1997, Lela bravely moved across the country to Albuquerque, NM where she held several different jobs in hospitals and nursing homes. In 1999, she got her IT Certification and worked on an Air Force Base. There she had many friends. She was an avid crafter including sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting, often sharing those gifts with others. Lela also enjoyed her time with her cats.
Lela returned to New London, Wisconsin in October 2018 to be closer to her family. She was preceded in death by her parents Clayton (Norene) and Lois Burton. She is survived by her brothers Peter (Peggy) Burton, New London, Bruce (Cindy) Burton, Appleton, her sisters Ruth (Roger) Joas, Chilton, Beth (Steve) Stalker, New London, Karla (Paul) Hoffman, Bear Creek, and Kay (Greg) Geurts, Seymour, and her step sisters Kitty (Mark) Plowman, New London, Cindi Coley, Mequon. She is furthers survived by her nieces and nephews Amanda Burton, Tony (Nicki) Burton, Aubrey Nabbefeld, Matthew Stalker, Michael Stalker, Susanne Stalker, Brent (Heather) Burton, Kristen Burton, Ashley Geurts, Sarah Geurts, Laura Hoffman, Cassandra Hoffman, and a great niece Anna. She is further survived by friends Donna Jo Finnley and Cindy (Bob) Zemple, many more friends and relatives.
Funeral Service will be at Zion United Church of Christ in Dale, WI, Thursday May 16 at 11:00 am with the Rev. Steve Davis officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 14, 2019